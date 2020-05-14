Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena – “Dreaming Of The Kelly Pool”

Looking Glass is Mexican Summer’s new singles series “celebrating the human condition through remote connection,” with proceeds directly benefitting the artists or a charity of their choice. Connan Mockasin and Ariel Pink have released songs through the series so far, and today a third Looking Glass track arrives from harpist Mary Lattimore and Paul Sukeena, Angel Olsen’s touring guitarist.

As the two artists explain in a statement, the gorgeous instrumental is inspired by the time the two LA-based musicians spent living in Philadelphia:

We both lived in Philadelphia for a long time and would spend summers at the Kelly Pool in Fairmount Park, this beautiful Olympic-sized swimming pool which was open to the public but still never crowded. Now, we are next door neighbors and are in quarantine together, along with Paul’s wonderful wife Nicky. We have been reflecting on our time in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles and have been making music together, so our thoughts have been drifting to the memories of past summers not restricted, riding our bikes across a less-populated Philadelphia and feeling that kind of freedom. This song was made for that kind of summer feeling.

Listen below.

<a href="http://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/track/dreaming-of-the-kelly-pool" target="_blank">Dreaming of the Kelly Pool by Mary Lattimore</a>

Buy “Dreaming Of The Kelly Pool” here. Check out Lattimore and Sukeena’s recent appearance on The Best Show here.