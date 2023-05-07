King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 24th Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless

News May 7, 2023 2:16 PM By James Rettig

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard came out of 2022 with five new albums, and the prolific Australian psych-rockers already have another new one on the way. They announced their 24th studio album in an Instagram post: It’s called PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation and pre-orders for the album start on May 16, though they haven’t disclosed a release date just yet.

The album artwork was created by longtime visual collaborator Jason Galea, and in an Instagram comment the band provided a description: “It’s a vivid, fiery painting of a lizard like monster in an industrial, apocalyptic landscape.” In a tweet a couple weeks ago, they described their next album as “heavy as fuck.”

