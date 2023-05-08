Disturbed Respond To Phoebe Bridgers’ “Down With The Sickness” Entrance On Taylor Swift Tour

For more than a year, Phoebe Bridgers has been coming out onstage to the strains of Disturbed’s 2000 nü-metal anthem “Down With The Sickness,” better known to some of us as “the one where the guy goes ‘ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah!'” This past weekend, Bridgers played her first dates as the opener on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, and the video of that entrance went viral.

https://www.tiktok.com/@millenashouse/video/7229852122022546731?_r=1&_t=8c5Yq5IvwR0&social_sharing=v1

That entrance caught the attention of Disturbed frontman David Draiman. His verdict: He is down with it. On Twitter this weekend, Draiman said that Phoebe’s use of the song is “absolutely amazing,” and he invited Phoebe to come out to a Disturbed show anytime she wants. This makes me wonder whether Phoebe has already seen Disturbed, and I think it’s even odds one way or the other.

Phoebe’s opening set at last night’s Taylor show was cancelled because of weather concerns, but her Friday and Saturday sets included appearances from her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. On Saturday, the 1975’s Matty Healy also joined Phoebe on “Moon Song.” And at all three of this weekend’s shows, Phoebe joined Taylor onstage for their collaboration “Nothing New.”