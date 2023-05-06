Taylor Swift Announces Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) And Performs With Phoebe Bridgers In Nashville

Last night, at her Nashville Eras tour date, Taylor Swift announced that her rerecorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be coming July 7 and includes six extra songs “sprung loose from the vault.” The news was later solidified with a tweet: “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk).”

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift continued. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Originally released in 2010, Speak Now is part of Swift’s overall rerecording project, which began in 2019 when her former label Big Machine sold the master recordings of her catalog. In 2021, she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Performing at the first of three consecutive nights at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Swift was supported by Phoebe Bridgers in her inaugural Eras set. Entering the stage to Disturbed (lol), Bridgers also brought out her boygenius bandmates to sing “Not Strong Enough” and provide backup on “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End.” Later, Swift brought Bridgers back out and they performed their collaboration “Nothing New” for the first time live.

And for those wondering, the 1975’s Matty Healy — who Swift is rumored to be dating — was in the audience dancing to “Shake It Off.” Watch some fan-shot footage of everything going down below.

