boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Matt Grubb

New Music March 1, 2023 1:20 PM By James Rettig

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Matt Grubb

New Music March 1, 2023 1:20 PM By James Rettig

In January, boygenius announced their debut full-length album, The Record, and shared three new songs from it, one from each of its three members: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. (One of those, “$20,” topped our best songs of the week list.) Today, they’re back with a more collaborative new single, “Not Strong Enough,” which finds them trading verses and coming together for the chorus: “The way I am/ Not strong enough to be your man.” The music video was shot by the band and edited by Bridgers’ brother Jackson. Watch and listen below.

The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope/Polydor.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

1 week ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 week ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 week ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 week ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest