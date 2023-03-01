In January, boygenius announced their debut full-length album, The Record, and shared three new songs from it, one from each of its three members: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. (One of those, “$20,” topped our best songs of the week list.) Today, they’re back with a more collaborative new single, “Not Strong Enough,” which finds them trading verses and coming together for the chorus: “The way I am/ Not strong enough to be your man.” The music video was shot by the band and edited by Bridgers’ brother Jackson. Watch and listen below.

The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope/Polydor.