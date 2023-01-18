boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs
The rumors are true! After taking the world by storm with their 2018 debut EP, boygenius — the supergroup comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — is releasing a full-length album. It’s called the record, and it’s out at the end of March on Interscope and Polydor (not Matador, which put out the EP). We are about to see what boygenius can do on the pop charts in the era of Phoebe Bridgers superstardom, with a major-label push.
Back in December, when online chatter was just picking up and boygenius hadn’t even been announced for Coachella yet, we named their new one our most anticipated album of 2023. Today that anticipation is met by a trio of lead singles from the record, which was produced by boygenius and co-producer Catherine Marks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu in January 2022.
The Baker-led “$20” is harder-rocking and more upbeat than your average boygenius song — almost like the boygenius version of a New Pornographers track? (Which makes sense because Baker did a podcast with the New Pornos last year.) Next up is “Emily I’m Sorry,” which is very much a Phoebe Bridgers song. It sounds so much like something off Punisher that I’m kind of surprised she didn’t save it for her next solo album, though maybe she’s trying to move past that aesthetic next time around? (UPDATE: Per Rolling Stone, Bridgers sent the song to Baker and Dacus right after finishing Punisher and asked, “Can we be a band again?”) Lastly, there’s “True Blue,” which boasts some typically excellent writing from Dacus.
All three tracks are winners, and you can hear them below, where you’ll also find the record’s tracklist. (Note back-to-back songs called “Leonard Cohen” and “Satanist.”)
TRACKLIST:
01 “Without You Without Them”
02 “$20”
03 “Emily I’m Sorry”
04 “True Blue”
05 “Cool About It”
06 “Not Strong Enough”
07 “Revolution O”
08 “Leonard Cohen”
09 “Satanist”
10 “We’re In Love”
11 “Anti-Curse”
12 “Letter To An Old Poet”
the record is out 3/31 on Interscope/Polydor.