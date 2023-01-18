boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs

The Baker-led “$20” is harder-rocking and more upbeat than your average boygenius song — almost like the boygenius version of a New Pornographers track? (Which makes sense because Baker did a podcast with the New Pornos last year.) Next up is “Emily I’m Sorry,” which is very much a Phoebe Bridgers song. It sounds so much like something off Punisher that I’m kind of surprised she didn’t save it for her next solo album, though maybe she’s trying to move past that aesthetic next time around? (UPDATE: Per Rolling Stone, Bridgers sent the song to Baker and Dacus right after finishing Punisher and asked, “Can we be a band again?”) Lastly, there’s “True Blue,” which boasts some typically excellent writing from Dacus.

All three tracks are winners, and you can hear them below, where you’ll also find the record’s tracklist. (Note back-to-back songs called “Leonard Cohen” and “Satanist.”)

TRACKLIST:

01 “Without You Without Them”

02 “$20”

03 “Emily I’m Sorry”

04 “True Blue”

05 “Cool About It”

06 “Not Strong Enough”

07 “Revolution O”

08 “Leonard Cohen”

09 “Satanist”

10 “We’re In Love”

11 “Anti-Curse”

12 “Letter To An Old Poet”

the record is out 3/31 on Interscope/Polydor.