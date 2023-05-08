Long before he was arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, Bad Bunny was a gigantic wrestling fan. He’s carried that fandom with him ever since, dancing alongside luminaries like Ric Flair and Booker T in his videos. Over the past few years, Bad Bunny has gone from wrestling fan to participant. Last year, he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, and that led to a shockingly decent tag-team match at last year’s WrestleMania. This past weekend, Bad Bunny had his first WWE singles match. Once again, it was better than anyone could’ve expected.

On Saturday night, WWE held the post-WrestleMania pay-per-view Backlash in San Juan. The crowd was absolutely nuclear for the entire night, which made the show significantly more fun. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican hero, so the crowd went especially crazy for him. Benito’s tag-team partner at WrestleMania last year was Damian Priest, a hulking wrestler who was largely raised in Puerto Rico. Since that tag-team match, Priest has joined a bad-guy stable called the Judgment Day, and he’s been feuding with Bad Bunny on WWE TV for the past few weeks, leading up to last night’s no-disqualification street fight.

Bad Bunny isn’t exactly an intimidating physical specimen, but he definitely put real work into coming off as a credible pro wrestler. The match last night was a weapons-heavy brawl — the kind of thing that doesn’t require tons of technical skill but which does require a willingness to get hurt. Benito did some big moves in the match: A bunch of dives, a tornado DDT, a figure-four leglock, a sliced bread #2. He also took a lot of punishment, including a falcon arrow through a table on the outside. And he won the match with a Canadian destroyer, a move that is as impressive as it is ridiculous.

Before the match, Bad Bunny entered to his 2017 single “Chambea,” and he got a huge singalong from the crowd. During the match, when Damian Priest’s Judgment Day partners interfered, Puerto Rican veterans Carlito and Savio Vega returned to even the odds, and the crowd just lost its mind. The whole thing made for glorious spectacle, and you can watch some highlights below.

Next year, Bad Bunny is reportedly set to play the pro-wrestling superhero El Muerto in a Marvel movie.