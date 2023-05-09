Dolly Parton’s Rock Album ROCKSTAR Has Dozens Of Legendary Rockers And Kid Rock

Last year, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but only after she initially rejected the honor because she didn’t consider herself a rock musician. She then set out to make a rock album and talked up some of the high-profile collaborations she had planned. Well, Dolly Parton’s rock album is officially on the way: It’s called ROCKSTAR and it will be released on November 17.

It features nine original tracks and 21 covers, and there are many featured guests. In order on the tracklist: Richie Sambora, Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, Howard Lee, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Warren Haynes, Stevie Nicks, Waddy Wachtel, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Cronin, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Lizzo, Sasha Flute, Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, John 5, Simon Le Bon, Linda Perry, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Michael McDonald, Ronnie McDowell, the Jordanaires, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, and there will also be posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zant, on a “Free Bird” cover put together with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle, and the Artimus Pyle Band.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Parton said in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Lead single “World On Fire” will be released on Thursday, the same day she’ll perform the original track at the ACM Awards. Check out the tracklist below.

01 “Rockstar” (with special guest Richie Sambora)

02 “World On Fire”

03 “Every Breath You Take” (Feat. Sting)

04 “Open Arms” (Feat. Steve Perry)

05 “Magic Man” (Feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

06 “Long As I Can See The Light” (Feat. John Fogerty)

07 “Either Or” (Feat. Kid Rock)

08 “I Want You Back” (Feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

09 “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (Feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10 “Purple Rain”

11 “Baby, I Love Your Way” (Feat. Peter Frampton)

12 “I Hate Myself For Loving You” (Feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13 “Night Moves” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

14 “Wrecking Ball” (Feat. Miley Cyrus)

15 “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (Feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16 “Keep On Loving You” (Feat. Kevin Cronin)

17 “Heart Of Glass” (Feat. Debbie Harry)

18 “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (Feat. Elton John)

19 “Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (Feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20 “Stairway To Heaven” (Feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21 “We Are The Champions”

22 “Bygones” (Feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23 “My Blue Tears” (Feat. Simon Le Bon)

24 “What’s Up?” (Feat. Linda Perry)

25 “You’re No Good” (Feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26 “Heartbreaker” (Feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27 “Bittersweet” (Feat. Michael McDonald)

28 “I Dreamed About Elvis” (Feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29 “Let It Be” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30 “Free Bird” (Feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

ROCKSTAR is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records.