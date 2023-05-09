Tory Lanez Denied New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Late last year, the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three counts related to his 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but his lawyers repeatedly requested a new trial, a request that has now been officially denied by a Los Angeles judge, as Billboard reports.

Back in March, attorneys representing Tory Lanez filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that Judge David Herriford engaged in a “miscarriage of justice” due to numerous supposed errors, including allowing jury members to see certain evidence that may have prejudiced them to rule against Lanez. But Herriford sided with the prosecutors, who wrote in their argument: “The defendant’s brief is replete with colorful rhetoric and conclusory statements, but it lacks substance… Despite being nearly 80 pages long, the defendant has failed to cite a single instance of error in the trial court.”

In court on Monday, Tory Lanez reportedly begged the judge to consider a new trial: “Please don’t ruin my life,” he said. “I could be your son. I could be your brother.” The judge’s decision to deny this motion clears the way for the sentencing phase to begin. Lanez could face more than two decades in prison.