It’s about to go down. In a couple of weeks, the truly great Long Island hardcore band Incendiary will release Change The Way You Think About Pain, their first new album in six years. Incendiary are a part-time operation, since the members of the band are all functional adults with jobs who can’t commit themselves to full-time hardcore-musician lifestyles. Whenever they do anything, it feels like a gift. We’ve already posted the band’s singles “Bite The Hook” and “Echo Of Nothing,” and now they’ve got another new song before the LP arrives.

Incendiary’s latest is “Lie Of Liberty,” a discordant stomper that’s directed at the people who happily oppress others in the name of patriotism. Incendiary are always fully passionate and committed; there is absolutely no irony in what they do. “Lie Of Liberty” has titanic riffage, fiery bark-it-out vocals, and tangibly seething contempt for the people who work to make other people’s lives harder: “Fraudulent patriot! Blue line penitent! Cosplay soldier! False American!”

In a press release, Incendiary say, “The word ‘liberty’ has been hijacked by a certain cohort of people to excuse selfish and apathetic behavior as part of a vague, pseudo-Libertarian worldview. This song is a reflection of this trend that most of us have seen in our post-COVID daily life.” Listen below.

Change The Way You Think About Pain is out 5/26 on Closed Casket Activities.