It’s been six years since New York hardcore greats Incendiary released their beast-ass album Thousand Mile Stare, and now they’re finally getting ready to follow it up. The new Incendiary LP Change The Way You Think About Pain is coming next month, and we’ve already posted opening track “Bite The Hand.” Today, Incendiary have dropped another track called “Echo Of Nothing.”

Like so many other Incendiary songs, “Echo Of Nothing” is a galvanizing stomp with colossal riffs and a Brendan Garrone vocal performance that makes me wont to demolish entire buildings with my bare hands. Garrone’s great subject is the way institutions treat humans like dirt, and he sounds so driven here. On the breakdown, Garrone chants, “Every window deserves a brick!” You feel that shit.

In a press release, Incendiary say:

“Echo of Nothing” was inspired by the migrant crisis in the EU, stemming from the conflicts in Syria and Libya, among others. The struggles and prejudice these individuals faced when coming ashore is well-documented. Less well-known is the plight of those who were captured en route and brought back to their home country, only to be held in prisons and labor camps under inhumane conditions. The song looks at how this mistreatment often breeds resentment, contempt and, ultimately, violence.

Listen below.

Change The Way You Think About Pain is out 5/26 on Closed Casket Activities.