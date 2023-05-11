Earlier this week, Dolly Parton announced her rock album ROCKSTAR, which has dozens of legendary rockers as featured guests (and Kid Rock…). The 30-track album is mostly covers, but there are nine original songs, and today Parton is sharing one of those called “World On Fire.”

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” Parton said in a statement. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Check it out below.

ROCKSTAR is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records.