Dolly Parton – “World On Fire”

Vijat Mohindra

New Music May 11, 2023 9:58 AM By James Rettig

Dolly Parton – “World On Fire”

Vijat Mohindra

New Music May 11, 2023 9:58 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton announced her rock album ROCKSTAR, which has dozens of legendary rockers as featured guests (and Kid Rock…). The 30-track album is mostly covers, but there are nine original songs, and today Parton is sharing one of those called “World On Fire.”

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” Parton said in a statement. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Check it out below.

ROCKSTAR is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods

3 days ago 0

Disturbed Respond To Phoebe Bridgers’ “Down With The Sickness” Entrance On Taylor Swift Tour

3 days ago 0

Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

4 days ago 0

Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest