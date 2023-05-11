Will Butler Scored A New Play About A Band Clashing In The Studio

News May 11, 2023 10:15 AM By James Rettig

Will Butler has scored a new play about a band clashing in the studio. The former Arcade Fire member wrote original music for Stereophonic, a play written by David Adjmi and directed by Daniel Aukin that will premiere in October as part of Playwrights Horizons next season. Here’s the official description:

David Adjmi’s Stereophonic zooms in on a music studio in the mid-1970s, where an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. Will the ensuing pressures spark their breakup — or their breakthrough? Featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this intimate, electric play mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation.

In March 2022, Butler announced that he had quit Arcade Fire, writing that “there was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years.” A few months later, his brother Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct. Since then, Butler has released a couple singles with his backing band Sister Squares.

