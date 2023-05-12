Rob Moose – “Wasted” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Julia & Aaron Robbs

New Music May 12, 2023 12:09 AM By James Rettig

Last month, string arranger to the stars Rob Moose announced a new solo EP called Inflorescence and shared “I Bend But Never Break,” a collaboration with Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard. There are still forthcoming tracks with Bon Iver, Sara Bareilles, and Emily King, and today Moose is sharing the album’s Phoebe Bridgers contribution, “Wasted,” which was written by frequent Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore and which Bridgers has been playing live for many years. Check it out below.

The Inflorescence EP is out 8/11 via Sony Masterworks.

