Rob Moose Announces Inflorescence EP Feat. Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver, Brittany Howard, & More

Rob Moose has long been the go-to string arranger for the indie and mainstream stars. The list of artists for whom Moose has supplied orchestral splendor is long and impressive, and many of them will make appearances on the yMusic member’s new EP. Inflorescence is out in August, and it includes features from Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Sara Bareilles, Emily King, and, on today’s lead single “I Bend But Never Break,” Brittany Howard.

Howard first worked with Moose when he did string arrangements for Alabama Shakes’ Sound And Color. She shared this statement about their new collab:

I feel so honored to get to collaborate with Rob again. Hearing the strings on Sound and Color being performed by Rob for the first time remains an awe inspiring memory burned into my mind. I remember falling silent and very still in the control room because I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I didn’t know whether to scream or cry. Rob had made a little idea of mine come into the world so fully and beautifully and with such emotion, it was beyond my imagination. I just felt so incredibly lucky to cross paths with this immensely talented human. I wrote “I Bend But Never Break” during a trying time where I felt like all I could do was ask for strength externally. I felt tapped out. The world can feel out of control sometimes and terrifying. I wanted to imagine the song as a lifeline to what goodness and positivity exists during those feelings of overwhelm.

Moose also shared a statement:

I met Brittany in 2014 at Sound Emporium in Nashville, during the recording of Alabama Shakes’ Sound and Color. I’d worked with the album’s producer, Blake Mills, on a few projects, and he brought me down for a couple of days to contribute strings. Before I arrived, I was sent an astonishing midi string idea for the album’s title track, composed by Brittany. The idea was so different than what I could have ever come up with that any sense of jealousy or intimidation took a backseat to pure intrigue and excitement. I couldn’t wait to meet the person who’d come up with this approach. The trip was amazing, Brittany’s musicianship exceeded my very high expectations, and I got to play on what are still some of my favorite songs. I’ve only worked on a handful of songs with Brittany, but she’s made an outsize impact on my artistry. When the opportunity arose to make my own artist project, I knew Brittany had to be a part of it. When I first heard “I Bend But Never Break,” I was as inspired as I was intimidated by it. I think it took me the better part of a year to even try to interact with it, in spite of writing about it every day in journal entries. One day, out of nowhere, I had an idea for an intro based on the song’s final, choral section. After months of delay, I raced to the studio and began mocking up the part on piano. It was a full circle moment for me: 5 years later, I had the opportunity to make something that I hoped would have an impact similar to the one Sound and Color made on me. I’m incredibly proud of the result, and honored to play a part in presenting this amazing song to the world.

Watch director Maxwell Addae’s “I Bend But Never Break” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Bend But Never Break” (Feat. Brittany Howard)

02 “Can Only Be Love” (Feat. Emily King)

03 “Marvel Room” (Feat. Bon Iver)

04 “Wasted” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

05 “Extract” (Feat. Sara Bareilles)

Inflorescence is out 8/11 via Sony Masterworks.