Country Star Jimmie Allen Sued For Sexual Abuse And Assault By Former Manager

Warning: The following story contains descriptions of sexual abuse.

Jimmie Allen, one of the breakout country stars of the last few years, has been sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse. Variety reports that a former member of Allen’s management team is suing him for an alleged pattern of abuse over a period of 18 months. The suit, filed in Tennessee under the name Jane Doe, includes allegations of sexual misconduct by Allen including rape. The woman also alleges that Allen groped her, pressed his erect penis on her body in public, and masturbated in front of her. She also accuses Allen of verbal harassment, which she claims she reported to her former employer — Wide Open Music founder Ash Bowers — who she’s also suing for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking, among other counts.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff describes an alleged rape that took place after Allen taped an appearance on American Idol in March 2021. She says she woke up naked in her hotel room in severe pain, with vaginal bleeding and no memories from the night before, and that Allen, who was laying next to her in bed, insisted she take a Plan B pill. The woman had previously been a virgin and felt she had betrayed her faith by sleeping with Allen. Speaking to Variety, Jane Doe described the experience: “I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic.” She added, “He held me in place. At that point, any physical will was just out the door. I was pretty much paralyzed.”

In a statement to Variety, Allen said the sexual relationship between himself and his manager had been consensual:

It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.

Last month Allen announced that he and his wife Alexis, who is pregnant with their third child together, were separating after two years of marriage. She posted the same announcement but also shared a cryptic statement on her Instagram story: “the silence is loud enough for me.” Allen recently toured with Carrie Underwood and appeared as a coach on Apple TV+’s country music reality show, My Kind Of Country, co-produced by Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.