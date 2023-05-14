Watch MGMT Play “Love Always Remains” For The First Time In 18 Years

News May 14, 2023 11:39 AM By James Rettig

Watch MGMT Play “Love Always Remains” For The First Time In 18 Years

News May 14, 2023 11:39 AM By James Rettig

MGMT played the blog-rock nostalgia festival Just Like Heaven yesterday in Pasadena, and they did their debut album Oracular Spectacular in full, which included the first performance of “4th Dimension Transition” since 2013. As the encore, they broke out a deep cut for the first time in 18 years, since the band’s college days. “Love Always Remains” is a track that first appeared on the band’s demo albums when they were called the Management, and then made its way onto 2005’s Time To Pretend EP. Watch video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

18-Year-Old Confesses To Killing Pop Smoke

2 days ago 0

Modern Vampires Of The City Turns 10

3 days ago 0

Rihanna’s Baby Is Named RZA, A$AP Rocky Confirms

2 days ago 0

Zach Bryan Came Out Of Nowhere

4 days ago 0

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest