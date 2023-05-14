MGMT played the blog-rock nostalgia festival Just Like Heaven yesterday in Pasadena, and they did their debut album Oracular Spectacular in full, which included the first performance of “4th Dimension Transition” since 2013. As the encore, they broke out a deep cut for the first time in 18 years, since the band’s college days. “Love Always Remains” is a track that first appeared on the band’s demo albums when they were called the Management, and then made its way onto 2005’s Time To Pretend EP. Watch video below.