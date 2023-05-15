Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces First New Album In 20 Years

The Beverly Glenn-Copeland renaissance continues continuing. Over the past few years, the composer has been the subject of a documentary, released various reissues and compilations, and was honored with an all-star reimagining of his landmark album Keyboard Fantasies. Now he’s gearing up to release his first album of all-original material in 20 years. The Ones Ahead is out in July, and Glenn-Copeland recorded it with producer John Herbermann and the band Indigo Rising. Today, he’s sharing the album’s lead single “Africa Calling.”

“In the ‘80s I had the honor of performing with an incredible artist named Dido, a master of the drums indigenous to West Africa. The beauty of this drumming tradition is explored in ‘Africa Calling,'” Glenn-Copeland said in a statement, continuing:

Over the years, in many conversations, I have come to understand that I share an undefinable, unnamed feeling — a calling — with many other members of the African diaspora, a bone-deep need to explore and express our heritage. Alongside the grief, there is a longing to know our roots, hidden from us as family lines were torn apart in the terrible days of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. In a world still caught in the ties of colonialism, I know I am not alone in needing to heed the call of this generations-old longing.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Africa Calling”

02 “Harbour (Song For Elizabeth)”

03 “Love Takes All”

04 “People Of The Loon”

05 “Stand Anthem”

06 “The Ones Ahead”

07 “Prince Caspian’s Dream”

08 “Lakeland Angel”

09 “No Other”

The Ones Ahead is out 7/28 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.