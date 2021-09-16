Transgressive reissued Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s pioneering 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies earlier this year. And now, the trans Canadian-American artist has announced Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers featuring musicians like Bon Iver and Flock Of Dimes, Blood Orange, Arca, and Julia Holter.

“I am profoundly grateful to all who have supported the music of Keyboard Fantasies during these last years, with special appreciation to my wife Elizabeth,” Glenn-Copeland says. “Though written over thirty years ago, I have listened to your recent musings about the hope the music inspires and the calm it brings, finally understanding that the transmissions sent through me from what I call the Universal Broadcasting System are helping to accomplish the UBS’s purpose, namely that of bringing us together as a single human family at last. For this I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Blessings.”

Several tracks from Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, including Blood Orange’s “Sunset Village” remix, have already been released. Today we’re getting another, an Ana Roxanne remix of “Old (New) Melody.” In a statement, Ana Roxanne says, “I really enjoyed the process of recreating ‘Old Melody’ using my voice. I felt as though I could find my own interpretation of this piece through this reworking, with no lyrics or any specific words in the title to work with. Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s work and artistry have been a huge inspiration for me: very beautiful music that took it’s time to blossom into the world. I am honored to be a part of this compilation with so many artists I admire.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ever New” (Reworked by Bon Iver & Flock Of Dimes)

02 “Fastest Star (Julia Holter Remix)”

03 “Let Us Dance (Arca Remix)”

04 “Old (New) Melody” (by Ana Roxanne)

05 “Ever New (Kelsey Lu’s Transportation)”

06 “Sunset Village (Blood Orange Remix)”

07 “Ever New” (Reworked by Joseph Shabason & Thom Gill)

08 “Ghost House” (Performed by Jeremy Dutcher)

Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is out 12/10 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.