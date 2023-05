Next month, the San Francisco band Pardoner will release a new album, Peace Loving People. We posted about lead single “Are You Free Tonight? last month, and today they’re back with another new track, “My Wagon,” which the band’s Trey Flanigan describes as “sort of a warm, fuzzy lament for a lost future, meant to be simultaneously hopeful and full of dread.” Check it out below.

Peace Loving People is out 6/23 via Bar/None Records.