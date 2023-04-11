Pardoner – “Are You Free Tonight?”

New Music April 11, 2023 1:06 PM By Chris DeVille

June will see the release of Peace Loving People, the latest from San Francisco indie-rock classicists Pardoner. The band has paired their album announcement with a video for lead single “Are You Free Tonight?” directed by Brian Riedel and Pardoner. The song does the indie equivalent of a beat switch halfway through, shifting from fuzzy slacker rock in the Pavement vein to hard, fast punk that reminds me of when Parquet Courts go aggro. “One of many on the album about our generation, the things we do to get by, and how we’re all goin nowhere fast,” the band’s Max Freedman writes in a press release. “Kinda shows the 2 poles of our sound, from something warm and saccharine to something more sinister and violent.” Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Peace Loving People”
02 “Are You Free Tonight?”
03 “Deadbeat”
04 “My Wagon”
05 “Get Inside!”
06 “Dreaming’s Free”
07 “Cherries”
08 “Lily Pad”
09 “Rosemary’s Gone”
10 “Cruel Gun”
11 “Doberman”
12 “Short Song”
13 “LYO”
14 “When She’s Next To Me”

Peace Loving People is out 6/23 on Bar/None.

Marisa Kriangwiwat

