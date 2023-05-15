KAYTRAMINÉ – “Rebuke”

New Music May 15, 2023 1:00 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Kaytranada and Aminé revealed their new collaborative project KAYTRAMINÉ with the Pharrell Williams-featuring “4EVA.” The pair is releasing their debut full-length later this week, but before that they’ve got another single for us, the bubbly and smooth “Rebuke.” Check that out below, alongside the album tracklist, which features guest spots from Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, and Amaarae.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Who He Iz”
02 “letstalkaboutit” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs)
03 “4EVA” (Feat. Pharrell Williams)
04 “Westside”
05 “Mater P” (Feat. Big Sean)
06 “Rebuke”
07 “Sossaup” (Feat. Amaarae)
08 “STFU3”
09 “Ugh Ugh”
10 “Eye” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)
11 “K&A”

