The Walkmen’s reunion tour just keeps on expanding, which is great news because it sounds like they’re killing it out there. The band has added a run of September and October shows that will take them from Nashville out to the West Coast before circling back to Toronto. Unlike the multi-night residencies they’ve been playing, these are all one-night-only dealios except a two-night stand in Los Angeles.

In addition to the new dates, the band’s Peter Matthew Bauer has shared an update on the tour and the Walkmen’s future plans in an email to the band’s mailing list. “We are just getting going and I’m not really sure we want it to end,” Bauer writes. “I will say, after being the dummy who I guess broke the band up last time saying something about an ‘extreme hiatus,’ I’m going to avoid saying anything like that again. I will say, what makes it all special is when you don’t know what’s going to happen next and when you can actually wonder if this is the last time you’re ever going to get the chance to do this. Everything feels ragged and lively which is what all of us thought was good about the band in the first place.”

Before the tour kicked off, the Walkmen shared a photo in which they appeared to be signing a record contract, but Bauer’s note does not mention any plans for new music. He writes, “I don’t know what happens next but I do know these shows are just about the end of what’s happening now.”

Below, check out the new dates and read Bauer full message.

TOUR DATES:

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ History

Bauer’s note to fans: