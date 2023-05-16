Post Malone Announces New Album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”
Post Malone’s new album Austin is coming July 28. He announced as much in an Instagram video late last night, in which he also reveals that he plays guitar on every song. “It’s been some of the funnest music,” he says. “Some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and do some really cool stuff.”
His recent jittery pop single “Chemical” is on the tracklist, as is this Friday’s upcoming “Mourning.” He shot a video for the latter track in Scotland, and it supposedly features a giant ice cube.
Additionally, Posty has announced summer North American tour dates. The jaunt will take him all over the US in July and August, with a quick pop over the border for one (1) show in Canada. Check out the announcement video and the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
07/08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
07/09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07/11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
07/22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
07/23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
08/08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
08/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater