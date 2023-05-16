Post Malone Announces New Album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”

Post Malone’s new album Austin is coming July 28. He announced as much in an Instagram video late last night, in which he also reveals that he plays guitar on every song. “It’s been some of the funnest music,” he says. “Some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and do some really cool stuff.”

His recent jittery pop single “Chemical” is on the tracklist, as is this Friday’s upcoming “Mourning.” He shot a video for the latter track in Scotland, and it supposedly features a giant ice cube.

Additionally, Posty has announced summer North American tour dates. The jaunt will take him all over the US in July and August, with a quick pop over the border for one (1) show in Canada. Check out the announcement video and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

07/09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07/11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

07/22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

07/23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

08/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater