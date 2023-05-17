In 2022, Fuck Buttons founding member Andrew Hung announced that the band had officially gone from “on hiatus” to broken up. Hung has been consistently releasing solo work, though. In 2015, Hung released his debut solo album Realisationship and followed it up in 2021 with Devastations. Today, Hung has announced a brand-new album called Deliverance, coming August 11 via Lex Records. He’s also sharing lead single/video titled “Ocean Mouth.”

Written, produced, and mixed by Hung, Deliverance features eight tracks “span[ning] conflict, change, and isolation.” Hung adds: “I’ve never really felt part of any particular tribe, yet I know it exists because belonging is a deeply ingrained need. The name of the album Deliverance alludes to this; I have finally found my tribe and I am finally delivered.”

Hung also says of “Ocean Mouth”: “A revelation comes forth that the parts of humanity that I’m trying to run away from are me. The final repeating lines are a realization that the fear must be faced, but it can be guided by the love that is also real.”

Listen to “Ocean Mouth” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ocean Mouth”

02 “Find Out”

03 “Too Much”

04 “Changes”

05 “Soldier”

06 “Never Be The Same”

07 “Don’t Believe It Now”

08 “Love Is”

Deliverance is out 8/11 via Lex Records. Pre-order it here.