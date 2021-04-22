Andrew Hung – “Promises”

Fuck Buttons are still on hiatus, but the two guys who make up the duo have been anything but quiet. Over the past few years, Benjamin John Power has released some truly great albums under the name Blanck Mass, most recently this year’s In Ferneaux. And while Power has continued to make crushingly beautiful instrumental electronic music, his bandmate Andrew Hung has stepped out of the shadows to show off his singing voice and explore slightly more conventional pop music structures. Hung is releasing his new solo album Devastations in June, and we’ve already heard its lead single “Space.” Today, Hung is going full ’80s new wave frontman on the synthy new track “Promises,” which you can hear below.

Devastations is out 6/18 on Lex Records. Pre-order it here.