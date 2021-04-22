Andrew Hung – “Promises”

New Music April 22, 2021 7:02 PM By Peter Helman

Andrew Hung – “Promises”

New Music April 22, 2021 7:02 PM By Peter Helman

Fuck Buttons are still on hiatus, but the two guys who make up the duo have been anything but quiet. Over the past few years, Benjamin John Power has released some truly great albums under the name Blanck Mass, most recently this year’s In Ferneaux. And while Power has continued to make crushingly beautiful instrumental electronic music, his bandmate Andrew Hung has stepped out of the shadows to show off his singing voice and explore slightly more conventional pop music structures. Hung is releasing his new solo album Devastations in June, and we’ve already heard its lead single “Space.” Today, Hung is going full ’80s new wave frontman on the synthy new track “Promises,” which you can hear below.

Devastations is out 6/18 on Lex Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    4 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    3 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    3 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest