Julie Byrne – “The Greater Wings”

New Music May 17, 2023 11:46 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, Julie Byrne announced her first new album in six years, The Greater Wings, and shared its lead single “Summer Glass.” Today, Byrne is sharing the album’s majestic, contemplative title track.

“My hope for ‘The Greater Wings’ is that it lives as a love letter to my chosen family and as an expression of the depth of my commitment to our shared future,” Byrne explains. “Being reshaped by grief also has me more aware of what death does not take from me. I commit that to heart, to words, to sound. Music is not bound to any kind of linear time, so in the capacity to record and speak to the future: this is what it felt like to me, when we were simultaneous, alive, occurring all at once. What it has felt like to go up against my edge and push, the love that has made it worth all this fight. These memories are my values, they belong with me.”

Listen to “The Greater Wings” below.

The Greater Wings is out 7/7 via Ghostly International.

