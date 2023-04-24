Julie Byrne has announced her first new album in six years, The Greater Wings, the singer-songwriter’s follow-up to 2017’s Album Of The Week-worthy Not Even Happiness.

“My hope for The Greater Wings is that it lives as a love letter to my chosen family and as an expression of the depth of my commitment to our shared future,” Byrne shared in a statement. Byrne began recording The Greater Wings with her longtime collaborator Eric Littmann, who passed away in 2021, and finished the album with Alex Somers.

“Being reshaped by grief also has me more aware of what death does not take from me,” Byrne continued:

I commit that to heart, to words, to sound. Music is not bound to any kind of linear time, so in the capacity to record and speak to the future: this is what it felt like to me, when we were simultaneous, alive, occurring all at once. What it has felt like to go up against my edge and push, the love that has made it worth all this fight. These memories are my values, they belong with me.

Listen to lead single “Summer Glass” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Greater Wings”

02 “Portrait Of A Clear Day”

03 “Moonless”

04 “Summer Glass”

05 “Summer’s End”

06 “Lightning Comes Up From The Ground”

07 “Flare”

08 “Conversation Is A Flowstate”

09 “Hope’s Return”

10 “Death Is The Diamond”

TOUR DATES:

07/23 Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club

07/26 London, UK @ Kings Place Hall

07/28 Brighton, UK @ St Barts

08/18-20 Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

09/05 Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey

09/06 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

09/08 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

09/09 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

09/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

09/14 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/19 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)

09/21 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/29 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09/30 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/16 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church

11/22 Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar

11/24 Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs

11/25 Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

The Greater Wings is out 7/7 via Ghostly International.