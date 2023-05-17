Earlier this year, Toronto punk legends Fucked Up released One Day, a new album that was entirely written and recorded in a 24-hour period. Last month, the band followed that record with their surprise-release EP Cops. Today, Fucked Up have released a new single, and it’s a big departure for the band.

Later this week, Fucked Up will head out on their Here’s The Unity tour, a Canadian trek that they’re co-headlining with the Halluci Nation, the Ottawa dance duo formerly known as A Tribe Called Red. Fucked Up leader Damian Abraham is close friends with Ehren “Bear Witness” Thomas, one half of the Halluci Nation, and they’ve been discussing doing something together for a long time. The Here’s The Unity tour also features Creeasian — an indigenous Canadian dance artist, much like the Halluci Nation — and live pro wrestling, a shared passion for Abraham and Thomas.

With the tour approaching, Fucked Up and the Halluci Nation have gotten together to record a few tracks. The first that they’ve release is a cover of “Electroshock,” a single that the Mexican punk band Dangerous Rhythm released in 1980. Together, the two groups have turned “Electroshock” into an energetic dance-rock rager that reminds me of late-’90s big beat. Talking to the Georgia Straight newsletter, Abraham says, “I haven’t been this excited for a Fucked Up record, like, ever. It’s something so different-sounding from anything we’ve ever done on every level.”

Below, check out Fucked Up and the Halluci Nation’s version of “Electroshock,” the Dangerous Rhythm original, and the dates for the Here’s The Unity tour.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/electroshock">Electroshock by Fuck Up & The Halluci Nation</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/19 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Nelson, BC @ Spirit Bar @ the Hume Hotel

05/24 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

05/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

05/26 – Saskatoon, SK @ Loui’s

05/31 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ History

06/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre