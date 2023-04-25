Over the weekend, Fucked Up released a new EP in stores for Record Store Day called Cops, and they’ve just put the whole thing online. Its title track serves as something of a spiritual sequel to “Police,” the Toronto band’s ACAB anthem that first came out all the way back in 2002. The EP contains another track called “Fucks,” and a cover of Orbital’s “Quality Seconds,” which as the Fucked Up Twitter points out, was featured in the trailer for the film Supercop. It’s all connected! The Cops EP was recorded in Toronto and London by Alex Gamble, Sandy Miranda, and Jonah Falco between September and December 2022. Check it out below.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/cops">Cops by Fucked Up</a>

The “Cops” 7″ is available here.