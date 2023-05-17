Temple Of Angels – “Waving To The Wind”

Temple Of Angels – “Waving To The Wind”

New Music May 17, 2023 11:20 AM By Tom Breihan

You have to respect any resolutely non-hardcore band that’s willing to play a hardcore band. The members of Austin’s Temple Of Angels have roots in the Texan punk and hardcore worlds, but the band’s sound is gauzy dream-pop. This summer, Temple Of Angels will play LA’s gigantic hardcore fest Sound And Fury. Singer Bre Morrell is also one half of the duo Crushed, and they’re playing Sound And Fury, too. That is, in my opinion, cool as hell.

A couple of weeks before Sound And Fury, Temple Of Angels will release their full-length debut Endless Pursuit, and we’ve already posted lead single “Tangled In Joy.” Today, they’ve shared another new joint. “Waving To The Wind” is a dazed, shimmery track with a propulsive bassline. It gives me Velocity Girl flashbacks, and I consider this to be high praise. Check it out below.

Endless Pursuit is out 7/14 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

