Civic – “Chase The Dragon” (Beasts Of Bourbon Cover)
The Australian band Civic released a new album, Taken By Force, a few months back, and they just announced that they’re headed stateside for their first full-fledged tour in America. Coincidentally, they’re also sharing a new single today, a cover of the Aussie blues-rock band Beasts Of Bourbon’s “Chase The Dragon.” They’re releasing it to celebrate the new book Half Deaf, Completely Mad: The Chaotic Genius Of Australia’s Most Legendary Producer, which is about producer Tony Cohen, who worked closely with Beasts Of Bourbon among many others.
“‘Chase The Dragon’ grabbed my attention when I was a kid. Seeing it on TV I thought it was real cool,” Civic’s Lewis Hodgson said in a statement. “The production is hard as fuck. Almost industrial. That snare sound. The film clip suits too. Obviously a classic now. Good seedy riff with good seedy lyrics. Fun to play too.”
Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
09/29 Memphis TN @ GONER FEST
10/01 Nashville TN @ DRKMTTR
10/03 Birmingham AL @ LCY
10/04 Atlanta GA @ The Earl
10/05 Durham NC @ The Pinhook
10/06 Baltimore MD @ Metro Baltimore
10/07 New York NY @ Zone One
10/08 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brendas
10/10 Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop
10/11 Detroit MI @ Sanctuary
10/12 Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle
10/13 Omaha NE @ Slowdown
10/14 Denver CO @ Hi-Dive
10/15 Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court
10/17 Seattle WA @ Barboza
10/18 Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/20 San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/21 Los Angeles CA @ Knitting Factory
10/22 Santa Ana CA @ Constellation Room
10/24 San Diego CA @ Soda Bar
10/25 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge
“Chase the Dragon” is out now.