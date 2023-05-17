The Australian band Civic released a new album, Taken By Force, a few months back, and they just announced that they’re headed stateside for their first full-fledged tour in America. Coincidentally, they’re also sharing a new single today, a cover of the Aussie blues-rock band Beasts Of Bourbon’s “Chase The Dragon.” They’re releasing it to celebrate the new book Half Deaf, Completely Mad: The Chaotic Genius Of Australia’s Most Legendary Producer, which is about producer Tony Cohen, who worked closely with Beasts Of Bourbon among many others.

“‘Chase The Dragon’ grabbed my attention when I was a kid. Seeing it on TV I thought it was real cool,” Civic’s Lewis Hodgson said in a statement. “The production is hard as fuck. Almost industrial. That snare sound. The film clip suits too. Obviously a classic now. Good seedy riff with good seedy lyrics. Fun to play too.”

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29 Memphis TN @ GONER FEST

10/01 Nashville TN @ DRKMTTR

10/03 Birmingham AL @ LCY

10/04 Atlanta GA @ The Earl

10/05 Durham NC @ The Pinhook

10/06 Baltimore MD @ Metro Baltimore

10/07 New York NY @ Zone One

10/08 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brendas

10/10 Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop

10/11 Detroit MI @ Sanctuary

10/12 Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle

10/13 Omaha NE @ Slowdown

10/14 Denver CO @ Hi-Dive

10/15 Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court

10/17 Seattle WA @ Barboza

10/18 Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/20 San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/21 Los Angeles CA @ Knitting Factory

10/22 Santa Ana CA @ Constellation Room

10/24 San Diego CA @ Soda Bar

10/25 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

“Chase the Dragon” is out now.