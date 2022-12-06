Last year, the Australian rock band Civic released their debut album, Future Forecast, which landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. Last month, they announced their sophomore follow-up, Taken By Force, with the lead single “End Of The Line.” Today, the band is back with another ripper, the driving and snorting “Born In The Heat.” “I see those bodies moving but I ain’t about that kind/ Where i’m gonna take ya is somewhere you can’t find,” Jim McCullough sings in its opening lines. “It pains me to see ya hang yourself around that crowd/ I know you want me to save you but I ain’t about this town.” Listen below.

Taken By Force is out 2/10 via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records.