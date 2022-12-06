Civic – “Born In The Heat”

New Music December 6, 2022 4:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Civic – “Born In The Heat”

New Music December 6, 2022 4:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, the Australian rock band Civic released their debut album, Future Forecast, which landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. Last month, they announced their sophomore follow-up, Taken By Force, with the lead single “End Of The Line.” Today, the band is back with another ripper, the driving and snorting “Born In The Heat.” “I see those bodies moving but I ain’t about that kind/ Where i’m gonna take ya is somewhere you can’t find,” Jim McCullough sings in its opening lines. “It pains me to see ya hang yourself around that crowd/ I know you want me to save you but I ain’t about this town.” Listen below.

Taken By Force is out 2/10 via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

18 hours ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

2 days ago 0

Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Confessions Part II”

2 days ago 0

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

16 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest