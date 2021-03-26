Stream Aussie Rockers Civic’s Grimy, Unruly Debut Album Future Forecast

New Music March 26, 2021 12:53 PM By Tom Breihan

The Melbourne band Civic make gnarled, intense rock ‘n’ roll music. Civic have been putting out records since 2018, and they’ve got a handful of EPs to their name. Last year, the band’s “Radiant Eye” single knocked me sideways. Earlier this month, they announced the impending release of their debut album Future Forecast, and they shared “Tell The Papers,” another ass-stomper of a song. Today, that album is here, and it does not disappoint.

Civic’s sound is an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock. The band plays fast and grimy. They’ve got a great snotty vocal style, and they’ve also got a gift for generating riffs that are as catchy as they are ugly. If you’re into bands like Hot Snakes or Metz, there is a ton to like in what Civic do. Check out the full album below.

Future Forecast is out now on Flightless Records.

