Next month, Israeli musician Dudu Tassa and Radiohead/The Smile’s Jonny Greenwood will release their collaborative album Jarak Qaribak. Produced by Tassa and Greenwood and mixed by Nigel Godrich, the album features lead single “Ashufak Shay” (featuring Lebanese vocalist Rashid al-Najjar), and in April the duo debuted a filmed live performance of the track “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala” featuring guest vocals from Iraqi singer Karrar Alsaadi. Today, the duo are sharing “Taq ou-Dub,” which features the vocals of Nour Freteikh from Ramallah. It’s also accompanied by a live performance visual filmed at the Hamam in Tel Aviv.

“The first song we recorded for this project was ‘Taq ou-Dub,'” Tassa and Greenwood reveal. “It’s an old Lebanese song, now performed by Nour Freteikh, and in fact it was the starting point for the entire album, connecting Ramallah, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Oxford. Nour, such an incredible singer, first recorded her vocal track remotely but eventually the three of us got together in person to rehearse and perform — and connect properly. We feel very lucky—and very proud—to have made a song, and a friendship, with such a remarkable musician as Nour.”

Nour Freteikh adds: “It was a nice opportunity to work with and learn from artists from other places. The song is very special; it’s an old one with a great tune. We enjoyed making it our own.”

Listen and watch below.

Jarak Qaribak will be out 6/9 on World Circuit Records.