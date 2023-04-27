Watch Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Perform “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala” With Karrar Alsaadi

New Music April 27, 2023 11:05 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Perform “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala” With Karrar Alsaadi

New Music April 27, 2023 11:05 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Israeli musician Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead and the Smile guitarist, olive oil magnate) announced their collaborative album Jarak Qaribak earlier in April. Out June 9, it is produced by Tassa and Greenwood and mixed by Radiohead favorite Nigel Godrich. They’ve already shared a lead single — “Ashufak Shay” featuring Lebanese vocalist Rashid al-Najjar — and today the duo are debuting a filmed live performance of the track “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala,” featuring guest vocals from Iraqi singer Karrar Alsaadi.

Watch Greenwood and Tassa’s live performance of “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala” below.

Jarak Qaribak will be out 6/9 on World Circuit Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The National First Two Pages Of Frankenstein

2 days ago 0

LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Tour With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tons Of Guests

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Disturbia”

2 days ago 0

The Walkmen’s First NYC Reunion Show Defied The Concept Of Time

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest