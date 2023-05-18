Weezer Perform For Striking Writers Outside Paramount

News May 17, 2023 8:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier in the month, Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons showed up at the Writers Guild Of America strike picket line in Los Angeles to do a stripped-down set and show their support. Today, Weezer have also joined the cause. Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner gathered at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles this afternoon and performed acoustic renditions of “Beverly Hills” (apt) and “Buddy Holly.”

“We wanna support you guys and do something fun,” Shriner told TMZ of why the band decided to show up. Shriner also revealed that his favorite TV show is Game Of Thrones, while Bell said he’s a Succession fan. Watch Weezer perform at Paramount below.

