Seattle supergroup Who Is She?, aka Robin Edwards (Lisa Prank), Bree Mckenna (Tacocat), and Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt, have welcomed a new member into their ranks: Tacocat’s Emily Nokes. Who Is She? have also announced a new album, Goddess Energy, coming August 25.

The follow-up to 2017’s Seattle Gossip was produced by Jenn Champion and features the now-infamous Le Tigre revamp “My My Orca Card,” which the group released in February. For those in need of a reminder, back in January Who Is She? were doing a three-game stint as the house band for new NHL franchise the Seattle Kraken when they performed their Seattle-specific update on “My My Metrocard.”

The tweaked lyrics included a shot at Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, whose company bought the naming rights to the Kraken’s arena and named it Climate Pledge Arena. According to the band, this got them disinvited from the remainder of their house band gig, though the team claimed the reason for the band’s firing was “unprofessional behavior.”

Anyway, today the band is sharing their album’s lead single, “Thursday,” which you can check out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Goddess Energy”

02 “96 Ghouls”

03 “MoviePass

04 “Thursday”

05 “My My Orca Card”

06 “Shania”

07 “Anne Hathaway”

08 “Please Don’t Kick Us Out”

09 “Sea-Monkeys”

10 “Bitch For God”

11 “All Mixed Up”

Goddess Energy will be out 8/25 via Father/Daughter Records.