Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

New Music May 18, 2023 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

New Music May 18, 2023 9:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue recently announced plans to follow 2020’s Disco with a new album called Tension. It’s set to come out this fall, but its first single sounds like an absolute summer banger. “Padam Padam,” the album’s opening track, takes its name from the sound that your heart makes when Kylie decides to take you home. It’s a sleek, thumping, catchy-as-hell dance-pop jam, and Kylie knows exactly how to deliver a song like that.

In a press release, Kylie Minogue says:

I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a “theme,” it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.

Hell yeah, sounds great, let’s go. Below, listen to “Padam Padam” and check out the Tension tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Padam Padam”
02 “Hold On To Now”
03 “Things We Do For Love”
04 “Tension”
05 “One More Time”
06 “You Still Get Me High”
07 “Hands”
08 “Green Light”
09 “Vegas High”
10 “10 Out Of 10”
11 “Story”

Tension is out 9/22 on BMG.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

2 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

3 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Announces New Album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest