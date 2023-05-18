Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue recently announced plans to follow 2020’s Disco with a new album called Tension. It’s set to come out this fall, but its first single sounds like an absolute summer banger. “Padam Padam,” the album’s opening track, takes its name from the sound that your heart makes when Kylie decides to take you home. It’s a sleek, thumping, catchy-as-hell dance-pop jam, and Kylie knows exactly how to deliver a song like that.

In a press release, Kylie Minogue says:

I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a “theme,” it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.

Hell yeah, sounds great, let’s go. Below, listen to “Padam Padam” and check out the Tension tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Padam Padam”

02 “Hold On To Now”

03 “Things We Do For Love”

04 “Tension”

05 “One More Time”

06 “You Still Get Me High”

07 “Hands”

08 “Green Light”

09 “Vegas High”

10 “10 Out Of 10”

11 “Story”

Tension is out 9/22 on BMG.