The Virginia-born country-rocker Morgan Wade impressed a whole lot of people with her 2021 album Reckless; our correspondent Stephen Deusner named it among that year’s best country albums. Since that LP’s release, Wade’s career has been on a huge upswing; she’ll play festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits later this year. Today, Wade has announced her new album Psychopath, and she’s shared its lovely title track.

Margan Wade recorded Psychopath with Sadler Vaden, who plays guitar in Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit and who also produced Reckless. She wrote lead single “Psychopath” herself. It’s a love song about two broken people clinging to each other: “One day, I’ll return to dust/ Was there life before there was us?” Wade sings it with warm, lived-in grace. Check it out below.

Psychopath is out 8/25 on Ladylike Records/Sony.