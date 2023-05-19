Next week, the always-solid California rap journeyman Jay Worthy will release Nothing Bigger Than The Program, a new album produced entirely by the legendary Roc Marciano. The first two singles were both promising: “Underground Legend,” which features an on-fire Bun B, and “Wake Up,” which has Jay and Roc Marci trading off verses. Today, we get another new single, and it’s another good one.

“The Plug” has a truly great Roc Marciano beat, a hazy and drumless soundscape that creates its own atmosphere. Jay Worthy shares the track with two guests: West Coast veteran Kokane, who’s been in the mix since the N.W.A days, and TDE fixture Ab-Soul, who seems to finally be fully active again. Kokane sings a cool falsetto hook, and Ab-Soul gives one of his best verses in recent memory. I like this song a lot. Check it out below.

Nothing Bigger Than The Program is out 5/26.