Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – “Wake Up”

Underground hip-hop peers Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano are releasing a whole album together, Nothing Bigger Than The Program, at the end of the month. We previously heard the Bun B collab “Underground Legend,” and today they’re back with another advance track. The album is entirely produced by Roc Marci, and new single “Wake Up” brings the drums up a bit further in the mix than usual while still prioritizing vibes over hard-hitting beats. Listen below.

Nothing Bigger Than The Program is out 5/26.

