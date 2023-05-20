Fog Lake, the lo-fi project of Newfoundland-based Aaron Powell, has been relatively quiet since releasing 2021’s Tragedy Reel LP. Last year, Powell released a collaborative single, “where are you now,” with dj poolboi, and then came a DJ Planet Express remix. Now, Powell has surprise-released a whole new album called midnight society. “Make whatever you will out of this,” he wrote on Bandcamp. “I’m gonna disappear for a bit.”

Listen to midnight society below.