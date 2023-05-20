Stream Fog Lake’s Surprise New Album Midnight Society

New Music May 20, 2023 1:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Stream Fog Lake’s Surprise New Album Midnight Society

New Music May 20, 2023 1:29 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Fog Lake, the lo-fi project of Newfoundland-based Aaron Powell, has been relatively quiet since releasing 2021’s Tragedy Reel LP. Last year, Powell released a collaborative single, “where are you now,” with dj poolboi, and then came a DJ Planet Express remix. Now, Powell has surprise-released a whole new album called midnight society. “Make whatever you will out of this,” he wrote on Bandcamp. “I’m gonna disappear for a bit.”

Listen to midnight society below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”

2 days ago 0

Post Malone – “Mourning”

2 days ago 0

Blur – “The Narcissist”

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel Debuts New Songs At i/o Tour Opener, First Show In Nine Years

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Shares Previously Unreleased “Say Yes To Heaven” After Success As Sped-Up TikTok Sound

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest