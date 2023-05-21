Watch Tove Lo Debut New Track “I Like U” Live

Watch Tove Lo Debut New Track “I Like U” Live

News May 21, 2023 1:27 PM By James Rettig

Tove Lo is in the middle of a whole bunch of live dates supporting her most recent album Dirt Femme, which came out last fall, and she shows no signs of slowing down. A couple months back, she shared the new Dua Lipa co-write “Borderline” and performed that on late-night TV, and it looks like she has another single waiting in the wings. During a couple shows in Florida last week, she debuted a new track live called “I Like U.” Tove Lo described it as “a club banger for the gays and girls and theys.” Check out video below.

