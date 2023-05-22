Bonnie “Prince” Billy – “Bananas”

New Music May 22, 2023 10:14 AM By James Rettig

Bonnie “Prince” Billy – “Bananas”

New Music May 22, 2023 10:14 AM By James Rettig

Bonnie “Prince” Billy has announced a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You. It’s his first solo album since 2019’s I Made A Place, though in the past couple years he’s released a whole album’s worth of songs with Bill Callahan and reunited with Matt Sweeney for a new Superwolves album.

The album was recorded with Nick Roeder in Will Oldham’s hometown of Louisville, and the band includes Sara Louise Callaway on violin, Kendall Carter on keys, Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola and violin, Dave Howard on Mandolin, Drew Miller on saxophone and Dane Waters on backing vocals. Its lead single, “Bananas,” is a duet with Waters. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Like It Or Not”
02 “Behold! Or Be Held!”
03 “Bananas”
04 “Blood Of The Wien”
05 “Sing Them Down Together”
06 “Kentucky Is Water”
07 “Willow, Pine And Oak”
08 “Tree Of Hell”
09 “Rise And Rule (She Was Born In Honolulu)”
10 “Queens Of Sorrow”
11 “Crazy Blue Bells”
12 “Good Morning, Popocatépetl”

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is out 8/11 via Drag City.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

4 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

20 hours ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

19 hours ago 0

Watch Mike Joyce Pay Tribute To His Late Smiths Bandmate Andy Rourke on BBC Breakfast

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest