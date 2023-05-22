Bonnie “Prince” Billy has announced a new album, Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You. It’s his first solo album since 2019’s I Made A Place, though in the past couple years he’s released a whole album’s worth of songs with Bill Callahan and reunited with Matt Sweeney for a new Superwolves album.

The album was recorded with Nick Roeder in Will Oldham’s hometown of Louisville, and the band includes Sara Louise Callaway on violin, Kendall Carter on keys, Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola and violin, Dave Howard on Mandolin, Drew Miller on saxophone and Dane Waters on backing vocals. Its lead single, “Bananas,” is a duet with Waters. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Like It Or Not”

02 “Behold! Or Be Held!”

03 “Bananas”

04 “Blood Of The Wien”

05 “Sing Them Down Together”

06 “Kentucky Is Water”

07 “Willow, Pine And Oak”

08 “Tree Of Hell”

09 “Rise And Rule (She Was Born In Honolulu)”

10 “Queens Of Sorrow”

11 “Crazy Blue Bells”

12 “Good Morning, Popocatépetl”

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is out 8/11 via Drag City.