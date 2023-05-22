American Idol: It’s still happening! It’s been many years since the once-dominant singing show had any real cultural impact, but the show apparently has a stable home at ABC, and it’s had the same panel of judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan — for a few years now. Last night, the show ended its 21st season with a finale that featured a truly random assortment of guest stars: Keith Urban, TLC, REO Speedwagon, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, James Blunt, Lauren Daigle, Ellie Goulding, Jazmine Sullivan, Idol graduates Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. And then there was Kylie Minogue.

Last week, Australian pop overlord Kylie Minogue released “Padam Padam,” an absolute banger of a new single. On last night’s Idol finale, Kylie sang that song live for the first time, with a whole crew of dancers in futuristic visors backing her up. That song transitioned gracefully into a version of Kylie’s 2001 dance-pop classic “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” that Kylie sang with Nutsa, one of this year’s contestants. Watch it below.

If you were wondering who won this season of American Idol, it’s the 18-year-old Hawaiian singer Iam Tongi. Here’s his coronation moment.

Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension is out 9/22 on BMG.