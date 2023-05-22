Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Announces Open Casting Call For The Lead In The Crying In H Mart Movie

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America

News May 22, 2023 1:22 PM By James Rettig

The pieces for the film adaptation of Crying In H Mart are starting to fall into place. A couple months back, it was announced that Will Sharpe (aka Ethan from White Lotus) was attached to direct the movie based on the best-selling memoir by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

And now an open casting call has been launched to find someone to portray Zauner herself. “Who will play Ms. Breakfast?” she asks on Instagram, attached to a graphic with some more details: “ISO 18-25 year old Korean American to play the role of Michelle in the film adaptaton of the #1 NYTimes Bestseller Crying In H Mart … Please send a creative video introduction that includes where you’re located.”

Do you have what it takes? hmartopencallcasting@gmail.com

