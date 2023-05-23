“We wanted to take this Madonna song and really let it breathe with lots of space and sparse instrumentation that slowly and subtly builds,” the band describe in a statement. “The delicate arrangement of pulsing synths and scratchy guitars allows Hannah’s voice to take centre stage until the track eventually (in the extended version) breaks out into a noisy instrumental section fueled by thrashing drums and distorted guitars. We wanted to take a song by such an iconic artist and drag it into the world of King Hannah.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/12 – London @ Koko w/ Kurt Vile

06/13 – London @ Koko w/ Kurt Vile

06/15 – Bristol @ SWX w/ Kurt Vile

06/19 – Manchester @ New Century w/ Kurt Vile

06/20 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop w/ Kurt Vile

06/21 – Edinburgh @ Queens Hall w/ Kurt Vile

06/22 – Nottingham @ The Level w/ Kurt Vile

06/23 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute w/ Kurt Vile

06/25 – Brighton @ Chalk w/ Kurt Vile

07/07 – Sesto Al Reghena, Pordenone @ SEXTO

07/28 – Leuven @ M-idzomer w/ Thurston Moore

08/05 – Genk @ AFF Festival

08/06 – Luxembourg @ Congés Annulés

08/12 – Castelbuono, Sicily @ Ypsigrock

08/25 – Turin @ Todays Festival

08/26 – Sant’Elpidio a Mare @ Mayday Festival