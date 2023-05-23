King Hannah – “Like A Prayer” (Madonna Cover)
Band To Watch King Hannah released their debut album I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me last year, and next month they’ll be touring the UK with Kurt Vile. Ahead of that tour, the duo have shared a cover of Madonna’s classic “Like A Prayer.”
“We wanted to take this Madonna song and really let it breathe with lots of space and sparse instrumentation that slowly and subtly builds,” the band describe in a statement. “The delicate arrangement of pulsing synths and scratchy guitars allows Hannah’s voice to take centre stage until the track eventually (in the extended version) breaks out into a noisy instrumental section fueled by thrashing drums and distorted guitars. We wanted to take a song by such an iconic artist and drag it into the world of King Hannah.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
06/12 – London @ Koko w/ Kurt Vile
06/13 – London @ Koko w/ Kurt Vile
06/15 – Bristol @ SWX w/ Kurt Vile
06/19 – Manchester @ New Century w/ Kurt Vile
06/20 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop w/ Kurt Vile
06/21 – Edinburgh @ Queens Hall w/ Kurt Vile
06/22 – Nottingham @ The Level w/ Kurt Vile
06/23 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute w/ Kurt Vile
06/25 – Brighton @ Chalk w/ Kurt Vile
07/07 – Sesto Al Reghena, Pordenone @ SEXTO
07/28 – Leuven @ M-idzomer w/ Thurston Moore
08/05 – Genk @ AFF Festival
08/06 – Luxembourg @ Congés Annulés
08/12 – Castelbuono, Sicily @ Ypsigrock
08/25 – Turin @ Todays Festival
08/26 – Sant’Elpidio a Mare @ Mayday Festival