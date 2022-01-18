King Hannah – “Big Big Baby”

Katie Silvester

New Music January 18, 2022 4:02 PM By Ryan Leas

King Hannah – “Big Big Baby”

Katie Silvester

New Music January 18, 2022 4:02 PM By Ryan Leas

Over the last several months, recent Band To Watch King Hannah have been rolling out their debut album album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me. So far they have shared a couple tracks, including “A Well-Made Woman” and “All Being Fine.” Now, ahead of the album’s release next month, they’re back with a final single.

The latest preview of I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me arrives in the form of “Big Big Baby.” Thus far, King Hannah have made their name on a sort of foreboding, heavy reimagining of Americana and various strains of rock. “Big Big Baby” has the same creeping, smoky quality to it, but was also heavily inspired by ’90s aesthetics, and as such has a bit more emphasis on some distorted guitar catharsis.

Check it out below.

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me is out 2/25 on City Slang.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    10 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    11 hours ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest