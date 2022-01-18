Over the last several months, recent Band To Watch King Hannah have been rolling out their debut album album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me. So far they have shared a couple tracks, including “A Well-Made Woman” and “All Being Fine.” Now, ahead of the album’s release next month, they’re back with a final single.

The latest preview of I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me arrives in the form of “Big Big Baby.” Thus far, King Hannah have made their name on a sort of foreboding, heavy reimagining of Americana and various strains of rock. “Big Big Baby” has the same creeping, smoky quality to it, but was also heavily inspired by ’90s aesthetics, and as such has a bit more emphasis on some distorted guitar catharsis.

Check it out below.

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me is out 2/25 on City Slang.