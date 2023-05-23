It’s always Guided By Voices season, and the prolific power-pop gods have announced yet another LP. Their next one, Welshpool Frillies, is set for release in July, just six months after January’s La La Land.

As Rolling Stone points out, it’ll be the group’s whopping eighth album of the past three years, though this one was recorded live to tape (with producer Travis Harrison in a Brooklyn basement) rather than remotely as with most of their COVID-era releases.

Lead single “Seedling” chugs along with all the melodious momentum you’ve come to expect from GBV, and there’s a really nice unexpected brass breakdown in the middle. It almost sounds like Robert Pollard’s attempt at a New Pornographers song. Listen below.

Welshpool Frillies is out 7/21 on GBV Inc.