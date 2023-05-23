Guided By Voices – “Seedling”

New Music May 23, 2023 1:05 PM By Chris DeVille

Guided By Voices – “Seedling”

New Music May 23, 2023 1:05 PM By Chris DeVille

It’s always Guided By Voices season, and the prolific power-pop gods have announced yet another LP. Their next one, Welshpool Frillies, is set for release in July, just six months after January’s La La Land.

As Rolling Stone points out, it’ll be the group’s whopping eighth album of the past three years, though this one was recorded live to tape (with producer Travis Harrison in a Brooklyn basement) rather than remotely as with most of their COVID-era releases.

Lead single “Seedling” chugs along with all the melodious momentum you’ve come to expect from GBV, and there’s a really nice unexpected brass breakdown in the middle. It almost sounds like Robert Pollard’s attempt at a New Pornographers song. Listen below.

Welshpool Frillies is out 7/21 on GBV Inc.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

5 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

2 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

2 days ago 0

Watch Foo Fighters’ Free Livestream Preparing Music For Concerts

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest